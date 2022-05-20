Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ORTX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Orchard Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
