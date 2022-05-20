Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) vs. New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Head to Head Analysis

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and New York City REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.84 -$64.76 million ($1.08) -2.70 New York City REIT $70.22 million 1.66 -$39.47 million ($2.85) -3.05

New York City REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchid Island Capital. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchid Island Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 18.97% 2.13% New York City REIT -52.40% -10.50% -4.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orchid Island Capital and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.55%. New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York City REIT pays out -14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats New York City REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

