Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Plans $16.38 Dividend

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 16.3772 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.
OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $157.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61.
