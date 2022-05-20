Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Plans $16.38 Dividend

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 16.3772 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 25.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $157.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.