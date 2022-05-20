Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

OR stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

