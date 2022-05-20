Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
OTSKY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. Otsuka has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $22.86.
Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)
