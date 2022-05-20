Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Outlook Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outlook Therapeutics.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

OTLK opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $340.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.