Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Lowered to $2.40

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup to $2.40 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $145.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 753,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,206 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ovid Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.
