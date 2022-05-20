Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE OVV traded up C$1.15 on Friday, reaching C$60.56. 374,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.67. The company has a market cap of C$15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$28.10 and a 12 month high of C$73.50.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 17.809999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.27%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

