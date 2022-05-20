Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Hovde Group to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ORCC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 93,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,464. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

