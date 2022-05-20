Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

