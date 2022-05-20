Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Buys $40,910.16 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,910.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,692,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,130.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.04. 117,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,214. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXSQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

