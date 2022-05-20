Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Critical Survey

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) and Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -100.02% -67.16% Qiagen 23.29% 20.92% 10.62%

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Qiagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 4.56 -$100.66 million ($4.94) -0.85 Qiagen $2.25 billion 4.48 $512.60 million $2.32 19.16

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and Qiagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 447.62%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Qiagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qiagen beats Oyster Point Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. It has a strategic alliance agreement with Sysmex Corporation and OncXerna Therapeutics, as well as an agreement with Mirati. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.