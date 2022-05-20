Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

PCRX stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.59. 351,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,323. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $1,719,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,865. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

