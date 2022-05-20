Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.88.

PANW stock opened at $436.37 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $337.13 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

