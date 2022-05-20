Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PANW opened at $436.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $337.13 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.75.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

