Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Earnings Results

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PANW opened at $436.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $337.13 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.75.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.
About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
