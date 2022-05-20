Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW stock opened at $436.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $337.13 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

