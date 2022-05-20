Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $615.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $685.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $436.37 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $337.13 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.75.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

