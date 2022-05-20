Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $615.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $685.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $436.37 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $337.13 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -92.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.