Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $545.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group to $545.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

Shares of PANW traded up $34.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.03. The company had a trading volume of 208,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,801. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.75. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $337.13 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

