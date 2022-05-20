Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $620.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $34.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.03. 208,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.75. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $337.13 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

