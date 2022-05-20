Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

PAAS stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.