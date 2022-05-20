Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet cut shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PCYG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,123. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 21.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park City Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

