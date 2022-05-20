Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE PKI traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.21. 287,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.62. The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.52. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total value of C$456,595.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$800,597.42. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at C$851,514.75. Insiders have sold a total of 34,646 shares of company stock worth $1,177,495 over the last 90 days.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

