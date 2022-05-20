Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.79 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,957. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,420,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $8,288,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 977.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 113,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

