Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.79 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,380 shares of company stock worth $10,641,957. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

