Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00.

5/2/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $20.00.

4/18/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.50 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. 2,730,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,363. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy Inc alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,380 shares of company stock worth $10,641,957 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.