Paul A. Zevnik Purchases 63,388 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.85. 568,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,815. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $411.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

EVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 149.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 156,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 173.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

