Paul John Smith Sells 412 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, May 13th, Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00.

Shares of NOW traded up $14.51 on Thursday, hitting $426.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $507.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.