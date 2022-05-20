PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 15,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,681,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.51. 2,543,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,457. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

