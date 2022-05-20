PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 40.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $65,591.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $667,851. 24.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

