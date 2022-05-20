PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 311,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

