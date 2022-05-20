PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Shares of PED stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 887,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,872. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PED shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,792,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 70.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.