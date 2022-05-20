Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPL. CSFB increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.11.

Shares of PPL traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,827. The firm has a market cap of C$27.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.31.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.48, for a total value of C$757,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$555,292.10. Insiders sold 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,832 over the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

