Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($13.91).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.94) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

PNN traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,067 ($13.15). 608,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,772. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,060.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.88. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 699.26 ($8.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.46).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

