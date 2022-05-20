Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post $77.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $314.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $323.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $335.74 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $345.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $26.70 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $759.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.79%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 370,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 157,391 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.