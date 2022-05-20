Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

PFIS opened at $49.82 on Friday. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

