Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Perella Weinberg Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays out -41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 25.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Perella Weinberg Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -0.07% 25.26% 11.07% Perella Weinberg Partners Competitors 1.81% 5.06% 4.72%

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners’ peers have a beta of 8.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perella Weinberg Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners Competitors 435 1663 1894 82 2.40

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 150.61%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 87.63%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million -$9.42 million -10.22 Perella Weinberg Partners Competitors $4.26 billion $795.25 million 8.22

Perella Weinberg Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

