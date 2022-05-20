Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.97. Perficient has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perficient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

