Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Shares of PERI stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 85.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 486.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
