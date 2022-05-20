Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of PERI stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 85.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 486.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.