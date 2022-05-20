Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.