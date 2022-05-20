Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Perion Network stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.