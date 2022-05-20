PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $137.37 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

