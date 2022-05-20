PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PETS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PetMed Express by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $20.19 on Friday. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.39%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

