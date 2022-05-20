PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PGT Innovations in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $358.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PGTI. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,810 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

