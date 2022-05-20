PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE:PFX opened at $38.58 on Friday. PhenixFIN has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 2,217 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,664.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,902.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $123,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 18,250 shares of company stock worth $710,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PhenixFIN by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PhenixFIN by 56.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

