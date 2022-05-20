Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE PM opened at $100.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

