Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
Several brokerages have commented on PPC. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $29.32 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
