Pinduoduo (PDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinduoduo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.
About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
