Piper Sandler Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $29.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Big Lots by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Big Lots by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.