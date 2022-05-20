Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 728,723 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $2,696,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,683,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 487,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

