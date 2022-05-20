Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.20 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn $10.20 per share for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $101.00 on Friday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Polaris by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.