Power REIT (PW) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Power REIT to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Power REIT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Power REIT Competitors 3888 15255 14761 387 2.34

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Power REIT’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Power REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 58.63% 9.88% 5.65% Power REIT Competitors 15.62% -4.69% 2.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power REIT and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.46 million $5.14 million 15.90 Power REIT Competitors $784.32 million $166.78 million 21.92

Power REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Power REIT has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Power REIT rivals beat Power REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Power REIT (Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

